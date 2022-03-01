Giants GM Joe Schoen On Potential Saquon Barkley Trade: ‘I’m Open To Anything’

On Tuesday, new Giants GM Joe Schoen was asked by reporters at the Combine whether they would be open to trading notable players such as RB Saquon Barkley.

“We’re still working through that, but I’m open to anything. Like whether it’s trading player for player. I’ll listen to anybody,” Schoen said, via NFL.com. “I’m not going to say we’re open for business on our entire roster. But if anybody is going to call and they’re interested in any of our players, I’ll certainly listen.

“We’re in a situation where unfortunately we have to get under the salary cap and we’re not in very good salary cap health. I’m not going to say yes to every deal, but I’m definitely going to listen and be open to situations that are best for the New York Giants.”

Schoen later said that he’s not willing to listen to offers for WR Kadarius Toney.

Barkley’s status with the Giants is an interesting situation to watch, considering that he’s in the final year of his rookie contract.

Barkley, 25, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Barkley’s fifth-year option will cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

According to OverTheCap.com, trading Barkley would free up $7,217,000 of available cap space while creating no dead money.

In 2021, Barkley appeared in 13 games for the Giants and rushed for 593 yards on 162 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 41 receptions for 263 yards receiving and four total touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding the Giants and Barkley as the news is available.