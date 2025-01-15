Giants Had Day 2 Grade On Shedeur Sanders Last Year

According to Connor Hughes, the Giants did homework on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders last year and had a completed scouting report in case he had declared for the draft.

Hughes said Sanders would have been a target for New York in the second or third round. Now, it’s possible Sanders will be off the board even though New York is picking at No. 3 overall.

There’s a ton of buzz in league circles that the Giants have their eyes on Sanders as their favorite passer in this class, per Hughes, even dating back to before the season ended. Giants GM Joe Schoen and several key members of the front office were spotted in Boulder for a practice last fall.

New York has done extensive scouting on this upcoming class and finding a solution at quarterback will be the top priority for the Giants in 2025.

Sanders, 22, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah compared him to Seahawks QB Geno Smith.

In two years at Colorado, Sanders completed 71.8 percent of his pass attempts for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 24 career games, adding eight more scores on the ground.