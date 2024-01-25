Giants Hire Jets Assistant Michael Ghobrial As ST Coordinator

The New York Giants announced they hired Jets assistant ST coordinator Michael Ghobrial to be their new special teams coordinator.

He replaces longtime Giants ST coordinator Thomas McGaughey, who was let go after this season.

Ghobrial played college football at UCLA and transitioned over to coaching as an undergrad. He bounced around to a few different schools as a co-special teams coordinator and assistant before participating in the Bill Walsh diversity fellowship with the Lions in 2017.

After that, Ghobrial was the ST coordinator at Hawaii and Washington State before the Jets hired him as an assistant special teams coach in 2021.