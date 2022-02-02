Giants Hiring Shea Tierney As QB Coach

Dan Duggan reports that the New York Giants are hiring Bills assistant QB coach Shea Tierney as their QB coach.

Tierney started out as a graduate assistant at North Carolina State in 2011. He then made the jump to the NFL in 2013 with the Eagles as a coaching intern and football analyst.

Tierney returned to the college ranks when he became an offensive analyst for Alabama in 2016.

After two years with Alabama, Tierney returned to the NFL with the Bills as an offensive assistant before later being named assistant QB coach in 2020.