Giants CB Tre Hawkins Suffered Fractured Lumbar Spine

Per Dan Duggan, Giants CB Tre Hawkins suffered a fractured lumbar spine during Week 14.

Hawkins, 24, was a sixth-round pick by the Giants in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He played collegiately at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Old Dominion University.

Hawkins signed a four-year, $3,989,520 contract with the Giants, including a $149,520 signing bonus, $149,520 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $997,380.

In 2024, Hawkins has appeared in three games and made one start for the Giants, recording ten tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.

We will have more on Hawkins as it becomes available.