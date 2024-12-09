Giants Plan To Start QB Drew Lock In Week 15 If Healthy

Per Mike Garafolo, Giants HC Brian Daboll told reporters that the team would start QB Drew Lock in Week 15 against the Ravens if he is healthy enough to play.

Daboll mentioned that Lock is still undergoing tests to see if he can play through a couple of different injuries he is dealing with.

Lock, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He played out his four-year, $7,010,820 rookie contract that included a $3,118,776 signing bonus.

Denver traded Lock to the Seahawks as part of a package deal to acquire Russell Wilson back in March of 2022.

The Seahawks re-signed Lock to a one-year, $4 million deal in March of 2023. New York signed Lock this past offseason to a one-year, $5 million contract.

In 2024, Lock has appeared in five games for the Giants with two starts and completed 51.1 percent of his passes for 414 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. He’s also rushed 10 times for 129 yards and a touchdown.

We will have more on Lock as it becomes available.