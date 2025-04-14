Giants Hosting Syracuse QB Kyle McCord For Visit

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports Syracuse QB Kyle McCord is visiting the Giants on Tuesday.

McCord also has a visit set up with the Steelers on Monday.

Although the Giants signed QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in free agency, they could look to add a young quarterback who can sit and develop during the 2025 season.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

McCord, 22, transferred to Syracuse after three years at Ohio State. He earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and second-team All-ACC honors in 2024.

He broke the ACC single-season passing record in 2024 with 4,779 yards.

During his college career, McCord completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions. He also recorded three rushing touchdowns.