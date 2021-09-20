Giants Host Nine Players For Tryouts/Visits

Aaron Wilson reports the Giants brought in six free agents for tryouts and visits on Monday.

The full list includes:

Scott, 25, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Packers in 2018, initially signing a four-year, $2.7 million deal. Scott spent three years as the team’s primary punter before Green Bay waived him last month.

In 2020, Scott played in 16 games, averaging 45.5 yards per punt.

Vedvik, 26, signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract before being traded to the Vikings for a fifth-round pick.

However, Minnesota waived Vedvik a few weeks later and he was claimed Vedvik off of waivers by the Jets. He had brief stints with the Bears, Bills, and Panthers before signing a futures contract with Washington. The team then waived him with a non-football injury during the offseason.

Vedvik briefly spent time on the Jaguars’ practice squad earlier this month.

During his college career at Marshall, Vedvik converted 10 of 16 field-goal attempts (62.5 percent) to go along with 41 of 42 extra-point tries (97.6 percent) over the course of 26 games.