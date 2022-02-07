Giants Expected To Sign QB Davis Webb

Mike Garafolo reports that the Giants are hosting free-agent QB Davis Webb for a physical.

Ryan Dunleavy reports that Webb is expected to re-sign with the team and he is currently eligible to, as his practice squad contract expired last month.

Webb, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. The team then re-signed him to a one-year futures contract but he was waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players.

Webb later caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season.

In 2021, Webb appeared in one game for the Bills and had two carried for -3 yards.