Giants Hosting WR Kalil Pimpleton For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the Giants are bringing in WR Kalil Pimpleton for a visit on Wednesday.

Pimpleton, 23, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Central Michigan earlier this offseason but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.

During his college career, Pimpleton recorded 170 receptions for 2,131 yards (12.5 YPC) and 12 touchdowns, to go along with 40 rushing attempts for 303 yards (7.6 YPC) and five touchdowns. He also recorded 48 punt returns for 567 yards (11.8 YPR) and two touchdowns.