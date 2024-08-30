Giants Interested In Free Agent CB Adoree’ Jackson

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, the Giants and CB Adoree’ Jackson have a mutual interest in a reunion.

Schultz adds New York hosted Jackson Friday for a physical and to start negotiations but a deal is not done.

Jackson, 28, is a former first-round pick by the Titans out of USC in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $11,282,783 rookie contract when the Titans picked up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Jackson was set to make around $10,244,000 for the 2021 season under the option before the Titans released him. He landed with the Giants on a three-year, $39 million deal.

After playing out that contract, Jackson is again testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the Giants and recorded 63 total tackles, one forced fumble, one interception which he returned 76 yards for a touchdown, and eight pass deflections.

