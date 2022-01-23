Giants Interviewing Bengals DC Lou Anarumo

According to Jason La Canfora, the Giants are interviewing Bengals DC Lou Anarumo today for their head coaching vacancy.

Anarumo’s unit took a big step forward this season and played a major role in Cincinnati’s divisional-round win over the Titans yesterday with three interceptions.

Here’s the list of candidates so far for the Giants:

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants DC Patrick Graham (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Bengals DC Lou Anarumo (Interviewed)

Anarumo, 55, began his coaching career at Wagner back in 1989 as their RBs coach. He worked for a few universities before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Dolphins in 2012 as their DBs coach.

The Giants hired Anarumo as their DBs coach in 2018. He left the next season to take the defensive coordinator job with the Bengals.

In 2021, the Bengals ranked No. 18 in total defense, including No. 5 against the run and No. 26 against the pass, and No. 17 in points allowed per game.