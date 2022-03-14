Giants, Jets, Bengals, Panthers Among Teams Interested In Ravens C Bradley Bozeman

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants, Jets, Bengals and Panthers are among the teams interested in signing Ravens C Bradley Bozeman as a free agent.

With Bucs C Ryan Jensen staying in Tampa Bay, Bozeman becomes the top center available and appears to have a healthy market.

Bozeman, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round out of Alabama in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $2.6 million rookie contract.

Bozeman will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Bozeman appeared in 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 11 center out of 39 qualifying players.

