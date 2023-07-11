Giants LB Jarrad Davis Out “Long Term” After Undergoing Surgery

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports Giants LB Jarrad Davis will be out for a “long term” amount of time after undergoing surgery.

According to Leonard, the cause of Davis’ operation was undisclosed and it’s currently unclear what the linebacker was suffering from.

Davis, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season and Detroit declined his fifth-year option.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets in 2021 but wound up returning to the Lions but was cut loose coming out of last year’s preseason. The Giants signed Davis off of Detroit’s practice squad in December. He re-signed with New York in March.

In 2022, Davis appeared in three games for the Lions and once for the Giants, recording 4 14 tackles, 0.5 sack, and one pass defense.