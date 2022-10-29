Giants Make Four Moves Including Elevating DB Landon Collins

The New York Giants’ Giants elevated DB Landon Collins and TE Lawrence Cager and activated LB Elerson Smith from injured reserve. The Giants also placed G Ben Bredeson on injured reserve.
Collins, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.12 million rookie contract before agreeing to a six-year, $84 million deal with Washington that includes $45 million guaranteed.
Collins was set to make a base salary of $11.5 million in 2022 before being released by the Commanders with a June 1 designation. The Giants later signed him to their practice squad.
In 2022, Collins has appeared in one game for the Giants and recorded one tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!