Giants Make Three Moves, Activate LB Azeez Ojulari

Field Yates reports that the Giants are activating LB Azeez Ojulari this week, as well as elevating K Randy Bullock and TE Tyree Jackson from the practice squad.

Ojulari, 23, is a former second-round pick by the Giants in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

He’s in the third year of his four-year, $6,774,908 rookie contract.

In 2023, Ojulari has appeared in three games and recorded two tackles.

Bullock, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He spent three years in Houston before signing on with the Jets in 2016.

Bullock had brief stints with the Giants and Steelers before the Bengals claimed him off of waivers during the 2017 season. Cincinnati brought him back on a two-year extension in 2018.

He then joined the Titans on a one-year deal in 2021 and re-signed for the following season on a multi-year deal. However, Tennessee released last offseason. He recently signed to the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2022, Bullock appeared in 15 games for the Titans and converted 17 of 20 field-goal attempts (85 percent), converted 28 of 28 point-after attempts, and 31 touchbacks.