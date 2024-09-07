Giants Make Three Roster Moves Ahead Of Season Opener

The New York Giants elevated LBs Ty Summers and Carter Coughlin to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Vikings, per Jordan Raanan.

The Giants also released LB Curtis Bolton.

Summers, 28, is a former seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of TCU. He signed a $2,617,904 rookie contract with the Packers following the draft.

He was waived by the Packers and subsequently claimed by the Jaguars, who waived him as well and placed him on their practice squad.

The Saints claimed Summers off of the Jaguars practice squad back in 2022. He returned to New Orleans last year on a one-year deal and has been on and off of their roster since.

Summers signed on to the Giants’ practice squad last month.

In 2023, Summers appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded two total tackles.