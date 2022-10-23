Giants Not Planning Any Trades Ahead Of Deadline

According to Jonathan Jones, the New York Giants are expected to be quiet ahead of the trade deadline at the end of Week 8, with nothing in the works for players coming or going.

Although New York is a surprise 5-1, which is good for the second-best record in the entire NFL, a source told Jones the team is “keeping the big picture and long-term plan in place” and not look to aggressively fortify this roster.

Even if they wanted to, Jones points out the Giants have limited cap space and have had to do multiple restructures just to have enough budget for the season.

As far as players they could trade, “no one” is calling the Giants about WR Kenny Golladay, whose contract is a major sticking point with guarantees going into next season, per Jones.

He adds the team hasn’t gotten trade calls about WR Kadarius Toney, though they’re not shopping him or looking to move him at this time.

Golladay, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Lions out of Northern Illinois back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.19 million contract and made a base salary of $750,000 for the 2020 season.

Golladay was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career when he signed a four-year, $72 million deal with the Giants in 2021. He’s set to make base salaries of $13 million and $13.25 million the next two seasons.

In 2022, Golladay has appeared in four games for the Giants and caught two passes on six targets for 22 yards receiving and no touchdowns.