Giants Officially Place DB Logan Ryan On COVID-19 List

The New York Giants officially placed DB Logan Ryan on the COVID-19 list Friday after testing positive, according to Aaron Wilson.
Ryan, 30, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.
Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension.
In 2021, Logan has appeared in nine games and recorded 72 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.
