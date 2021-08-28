Giants OLB Ryan Anderson Suspended Six Games

The New York Giants announced Saturday that OLB Ryan Anderson has been suspended six games without pay for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The Giants could release Anderson outright or place him on the suspended list during this absense.

Anderson, 26, was drafted by Washington in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. He signed a four-year, $5.32 million deal that included a $2.01 million signing bonus.

Anderson made a base salary of $1.19 million in 2020 before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Giants this past March. He was released a few weeks ago and quickly re-signed.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.