Giants Owner: We’re Not Shopping Saquon Barkley

Giants owner John Mara commented on the status of RB Saquon Barkley at the NFL owners meetings this week. Barkley has come up in trade rumors and new GM Joe Schoen has expressed a willingness to listen to offers.

However, Mara downplayed the idea of a trade, at least not unless the team gets a strong offer.

“We’re not shopping Saquon, but Joe’s the general manager,” Mara said via Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News. “If he and the head coach want to make a personnel decision and have a conviction about it, I’m not gonna interfere with it. But that’s not something we’re actively looking to do, let’s put it that way.”

Barkley’s status with the Giants is an interesting situation to watch, considering he’s in the final year of his rookie contract and it’s unclear if New York wants to commit to an extension given his injury history.

The sense other teams has gotten is that the Giants want a first-round pick for Barkley, which might be too steep. However, it might be hard for New York to justify giving up their best offensive player for anything less.

Barkley is the Giants’ biggest star on offense and their most marketable player but Mara said he wouldn’t veto a trade for that reason.