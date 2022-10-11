Giants Place DL D.J. Davidson On IR With Torn ACL

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve placed rookie DL D.J. Davidson on injured reserve with a torn ACL.

ACL tears typically require at least nine months to be back at full strength, which means he should have a shot at being ready for the 2023 season, depending on his recovery and the severity of the knee injury.

Davidson, 25, was selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft by the Giants. He signed a four-year, $4 million contract with New York.

In 2022, Davidson appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded four tackles and no sacks.