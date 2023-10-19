Giants Place OL Shane Lemieux On IR, Sign OL Sean Harlow Off Cowboys PS

The New York Giants announced they have placed OL Shane Lemieux on injured reserve and signed OL Sean Harlow off of the Cowboys practice squad in a corresponding move.

Lemieux tore his biceps in practice on Wednesday, which could end his season. It’s yet another blow to the Giants’ offensive line which has been ravaged by injuries this year.

Lemiuex, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He is currently in the final year of his four-year, $3.64 million contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury and played just one game in 2022 due to turf toe.

In 2023, Lemieux has appeared in four games for the Giants with one start.

Harlow, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.9 million contract with the Falcons, but was waived the following year in 2018.

After a brief stint with the Colts, Harlow returned to the Falcons and bounced on and off of their practice squad for two seasons. The Cardinals signed him to a futures deal for the 2021 season and re-signed him to the active roster after a short stint on the practice squad to start the season.

Harlow was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason when he signed with the Giants. New York cut him coming out of the preseason and he signed to the Cowboys practice squad.

In 2022, Harlow appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and made three starts at guard.