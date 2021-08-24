Giants Place TE Rysen John & S Quincy Wilson On IR

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants have placed TE Rysen John and S Quincy Wilson on injured reserve.

Both hurt their ankles during Sunday’s preseason game against the Browns and are out for the season unless cut from IR with a settlement.

The Giants need to make three more moves to get their roster down to 80 players by this afternoon.

Wilson, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Colts back in 2017. After three seasons in Indianapolis, the Colts traded him to the Jets in 2020 for a sixth-round pick.

Wilson was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1,251,310 for the 2020 season. However, the Jets elected to cut him loose midseason. He caught on with the Giants practice squad and returned on a futures deal.

In 2020, Wilson appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded one total tackle and no interceptions.

John, 23, went undrafted out of Simon Fraser University in 2020 before signing a three-year, $2.2 million contract with the Giants.

He was later placed on the practice squad but suffered a hamstring injury during training camp. The Giants opted to waive John with an injury settlement but brought him back again later that season.

In 2019 with Simon Fraser, John appeared in ten games and had 53 receptions for 861 yards and ten touchdowns.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.