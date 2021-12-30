Giants Place Three On COVID-19 List, Activate OT Nate Solder

The Giants announced they have three more positive cases for COVID-19, including WR Darius Slayton, OT Korey Cunningham and practice squad LB Omari Cobb, per Jordan Raanan.

The Giants will also be bringing back OT Nate Solder from the COVID-19 list.

Solder, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Patriots back in 2011. He played seven seasons for the Patriots before agreeing to a four-year, $62 million contract with the Giants in 2018.

Solder stood to make base salaries of $9.9 million each of the next two years of his deal after his contract tolled last year following his opt-out. He agreed to a pay-cut that voided a year off his deal, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Solder has appeared in 14 games for the Giants and made 14 starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 68 offensive tackle out of 84 qualifying players.