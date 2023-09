Giants Place WR Cole Beasley On PS Injured List, Sign WR Cam Sims

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve placed WR Cole Beasley on the practice squad injured list and signed WR Cam Sims to their practice squad.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

DT Ryder Anderson WR Cole Beasley (Injured) LB Darrian Beavers DB Alex Cook QB Tommy DeVito LB Tomon Fox LB Dyontae Johnson TE Ryan Jones DB Amani Oruwariye LB Oshane Ximines DB Kaleb Hayes WR Dennis Houston TE Tyree Jackson RB Taiwan Jones G Jalen Mayfield T Jaylon Thomas WR Cam Sims

Beasley, 34, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but retired and was released soon after. He unretired and returned to the Bills practice squad late in the 2022 season.

After a workout, Beasley signed with the Giants this summer and was later added to their practice squad.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and two games for the Bills. He caught six passes on seven targets for 35 yards.