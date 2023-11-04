Giants Placing TE Darren Waller & QB Tyrod Taylor On IR

Field Yates reports that the Giants are placing TE Darren Waller on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. They are also placing QB Tyrod Taylor on the list due to a rib injury, with both players now set to miss at least four games.

Waller, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens. He was in the third year of his four-year, $2.39 million rookie contract when Baltimore waived him coming out of the preseason and later signed him to their practice squad.

The Raiders signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad in 2018 and later locked him up to a three-year extension worth around $9 million per year. He was set to make base salaries of $6.25 million in each of the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last year.

The Giants acquired Waller in a trade with the Raiders for a third-round compensatory pick.

In 2023, Waller has appeared in seven games for the Giants and caught 35 passes for 380 yards and one touchdown.

Taylor, 34, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2011. After four years in Baltimore, Taylor signed on with the Bills for the 2015 season. Buffalo then elected to trade Taylor to the Browns for a third-round pick.

Taylor played out the final year of a two-year, $30.5 million contract before agreeing to a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Chargers. He then signed a one-year deal with the Texans worth up to $12.5 million for the 2021 season.

During the 2022 offseason, Taylor signed a two-year, $17 million deal to be the Giants’ backup quarterback.

In 2023, Taylor has appeared in six games for the Giants and completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 571 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

We will have more on Taylor and Waller when the news is available.