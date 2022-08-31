Giants Placing Three On Injured Reserve Including G Shane Lemieux

Giants HC Brian Daboll says the Giants are placing G Shane Lemieux, OLB Elerson Smith and CB Rodarius Williams on injured reserve, per Jordan Raanan.

All three will miss at least the first four games of the season before they’re eligible to return to the active roster.

Lemiuex, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He is currently in the third year of his four-year, $3.64 million contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury.

In 2020, Lemieux played in 12 games for the Giants, starting nine, all of which came at left guard.