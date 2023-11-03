Giants Promote WR Gunner Olszewski

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants signed WR Gunner Olszewski from the practice squad to the active roster on Friday.

Olszewski, 26, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and was able to earn a roster spot as a rookie.

New England declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent and he caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $4.2 million deal. However, Pittsburgh released him and he caught on with the Giants’ taxi squad. He’s bounced on and off New York’s practice squad this season.

In 2023, Olszewski has appeared in two games for the Steelers and once for the Giants, recording seven punt returns for 64 yards (9.1 YPR), to go along with two kickoff returns for 24 yards.