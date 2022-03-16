Giants Re-Sign ERFA CB Jarren Williams

The New York Giants have re-signed pending exclusive rights free agent CB Jarren Williams, per his agent.

Congrats to client Jarren Williams @jarrenwilliams7 on resigning with the @Giants. He is an exclusive rights free agent. #Giants #TogetherBlue — Sunny Shah (@SunnyTheAgent) March 16, 2022

Exclusive rights contracts are one-year contracts worth the minimum salary based on the number of years a player has accrued.

Williams, 24, went going undrafted out of Albany back in 2020. He signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived at the start of training camp.

Williams later signed on with the Giants and was later added to their practice squad. New York brought him back on a futures contract for the 2021 season, only to waive him with an injury designation during camp.

He was waived from with a settlement in August but returned to the practice squad in September and eventually was promoted to the active roster.

In 2021, Williams appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 17 total tackles and one pass deflection.