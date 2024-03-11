Giants Re-Sign LB Carter Coughlin

Giants LB Carter Coughlin says he has re-signed with the team.

LB Carter Coughlin back with #Giants, per his instagram pic.twitter.com/RFud6srT1x — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) March 11, 2024

Coughlin, 26, was drafted by the Giants in the seventh round out of Minnesota in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.3 million deal that included a $101,144 signing bonus.

In 2023, Coughlin appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded nine total tackles.