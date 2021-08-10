Giants Re-Sign OLB Ryan Anderson, Activate TE Rysen John, Waive TE Tommy Stevens

The Giants announced they have activated TE Rysen John and waived TE Tommy Stevens.

New York also activated OLB Ryan Anderson. He was waived yesterday but Dan Duggan reports it was just a procedural move and the Giants are re-signing him to the roster.

We have activated TE Rysen John and OLB Ryan Anderson. TE Tommy Stevens has been waived. — New York Giants (@Giants) August 10, 2021

Anderson, 26, was drafted by Washington in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. He signed a four-year, $5.32 million deal that included a $2.01 million signing bonus.

Anderson made a base salary of $1.19 million in 2020 before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Giants this past March.

In 2020, Anderson appeared in nine games for Washington and recorded nine tackles and no sacks.

Stevens, 24, was selected in the seventh round by the Saints in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State as a quarterback. He signed a four-year, $3.37 million contract with New Orleans, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Saints re-signed Stevens to their practice squad before releasing him in November. He signed with the Panthers’ practice squad shortly after and was later promoted in January. Carolina waived him this past offseason.

Stevens caught on with the Giants earlier during training camp.

During his college career as a quarterback at Penn State and Mississippi State, Stevens threw for 1,459 yards while completing 59.9 percent of his passes to go along with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 887 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 29 games.