Giants Re-Sign TE Chris Myarick To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced Friday that they’ve re-signed TE Chris Myarick to their practice squad.

Here’s the Giants updated practice squad:

QB Davis Webb RB Jashaun Corbin CB Zyon Gilbert WR Kalil Pimpleton RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) WR Makai Polk G Solomon Kindley T Korey Cunningham TE Andre Miller DB Terrell Burgess DL Vernon Butler T Devery Hamilton LB Quincy Roche DB Trenton Thompson WR Jaydon Mickens DT Jack Heflin TE Chris Myarick

Myarick, 27, caught on with the Dolphins after going undrafted out of Temple back in 2019. He failed to make the 53-man roster and was added to the practice squad. Myarick later signed a futures deal with the team but was eventually waived.

The Giants later signed Myarick to their practice squad before elevating him to their active roster and eventually waiving him in January. Two days later, he was signed by the Bengals practice squad.

Myarick returned to the Giants on a futures contract this past February.

In 2022, Chris Myarick has appeared in 15 games for the Giants and caught seven passes for 65 yards receiving and one touchdown.