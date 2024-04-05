Giants Re-Signed S/LB Isaiah Simmons

The New York Giants announced they re-signed S/LB Isaiah Simmons to a contract on Friday.

Isaiah Simmons is back with Big Blue 🙌 Details: https://t.co/iUCNDNLPpC pic.twitter.com/qKsPWWiYnP — New York Giants (@Giants) April 5, 2024

Jordan Raanan confirms Simmons is receiving a one-year deal from the Giants.

Simmons, 25, was a two-year starter at Clemson and won the Butkus Award as college football’s best linebacker in 2019. The Cardinals used the No. 8 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.

Simmons signed a four-year, $20,664,055 rookie contract that includes a $12,588,404 signing bonus. Arizona wound up trading him in August of last year in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick.

He was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent after the Cardinals declined his fifth-year option in May 2023 and concluded his contract in New York.

In 2023, Simmons appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 50 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble three pass defenses, and scored one defensive touchdown.

