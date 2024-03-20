Giants Re-Signing CB Darnay Holmes To One-Year Deal

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Giants are re-signing CB Darnay Holmes to a one-year deal on Wednesday.

Holmes, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He concluded the final year of his four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract with New York and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Holmes appeared in 16 games for the Giants and recorded 18 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, and three pass defenses.