Giants Re-Signing LB Jaylon Smith

The New York Giants are re-signing LB Jaylon Smith, according to his agent.

Let’s go get it- @thejaylonsmith @Giants best is yet to come! — Doug Hendrickson (@DHendrickson41) September 19, 2022

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract.

Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers, but was released after a few weeks.

The Giants just signed Smith to their practice squad late last year.

In 2021, Smith appeared in 18 games for the Giants, Packers and Cowboys, recording 38 total tackles and no sacks.

