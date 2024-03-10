Giants Re-Signing LS Casey Kreiter

Ryan Dunleavy of The Post reports that the Giants are re-signing LS Casey Kreiter ahead of free agency.

Kreiter, 33, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2014. He later signed on with the Cowboys and spent over a year in Dallas before joining the Broncos for the 2016 season.

Kreiter played on a series of one-year contracts with the Broncos before joining the Giants in 2020 and has spent the past four seasons with New York.

In 2023, Kreiter appeared in 17 games for the Giants as their long snapper.