Giants Re-Signing OL Joshua Ezeudu

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants are re-signing OL Joshua Ezeudu.
Ezeudu, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. He just finished a four-year $5,480,905 contract that included a $1,166,113 signing bonus and was an unrestricted free agent for the first time.
In 2024, Ezeudu appeared in all 17 games and started three times.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!
Ezeudu is going to be an ALL-PRO this year………………………. NOT!!!