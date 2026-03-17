Giants Re-Signing OL Joshua Ezeudu

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants are re-signing OL Joshua Ezeudu.

Ezeudu, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Giants in the 2022 NFL Draft. He just finished a four-year $5,480,905 contract that included a $1,166,113 signing bonus and was an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2024, Ezeudu appeared in all 17 games and started three times.