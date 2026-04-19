AFC Notes: Jaylen Waddle, Draft Visits, Broncos, Chargers, Raiders

Broncos

The Broncos head into the upcoming draft without a first-round pick, having traded it to Miami for WR Jaylen Waddle due to the current state of their roster. Denver GM George Paton outlined their preference to take high-upside players to develop into starters because of the amount of talent on the roster.

“We like to draft high-trait players and maybe they lack a little polish and it’s going to take some development,” Paton said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “Sure, we’d like someone to come in and start right away but that’s not always realistic for first-, second-(round), no matter where they’re picked. It’s just hard. And with the way our team is built now, it’s going to be hard to come in and start Day 1.”

Paton also downplayed the likelihood that they could move back into round one, but wouldn’t rule out a trade up on day two.

“It’s unlikely. It would cost quite a haul to get up there. Most of our draft we’d have to trade. I would say it’s unlikely but we certainly could move up in the second.”

Weber State OL Gavin Ortega had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans)

had a 30 visit with the Broncos. (Luca Evans) Clemson RB Adam Randall met in person recently with the Broncos. (Aaron Wilson)

Chargers

Louisville WR Chris Bell took a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Arye Pulli)

took a 30 visit with the Chargers. (Arye Pulli) New Mexico RB Damon Bankston visited the Chargers. (Aaron Wilson)

visited the Chargers. (Aaron Wilson) UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Chargers. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

San Diego State CB Chris Johnson had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tony Pauline)

had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tony Pauline) USC S Kamari Ramsey had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Levi Damien)

had a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Levi Damien) Tennessee CB Colton Hood took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tom Pelissero)

took a 30 visit with the Raiders. (Tom Pelissero) Florida DT Caleb Banks visited the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler)

visited the Raiders. (Ryan Fowler) UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)