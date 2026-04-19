NFC Notes: Howie Roseman, Joe Schoen, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Maryland OL Alan Herron visited the Commanders. He counts as a local prospect. (Aaron Wilson)

visited the Commanders. He counts as a local prospect. (Aaron Wilson) Iowa QB Mark Gronowski visited the Commanders. He was part of their big group visit. (Crissy Froyd)

visited the Commanders. He was part of their big group visit. (Crissy Froyd) UCF DE Malachi Lawrence had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Commanders. (Aaron Wilson)

had 16 official 30 visits, including with the Commanders. (Aaron Wilson) Clemson RB Adam Randall met in person with the Commanders recently. (Aaron Wilson)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman explained how they use top-30 visits, saying their entire pre-draft process is based around gathering information.

“I think that we have changed a little bit in how we approach the Top-30. Like everything, it’s an information-gathering process for us. The whole draft process is gathering information, constantly gathering information. Nick and I are on the phone all the time talking to people that we know in college football, trying to get to know these guys as well as we can, so we can make good decisions. So for us, it’s really just trying to fill in a lot of the blanks, and the more we get to know people, the more that we expose them to not only us but people around us, the better we get a feel for them. So we think they’re incredibly valuable for us,” Roseman said, via Zach Berman.

Roseman added that their interests go far beyond the 30 players they host at their team facility.

“Obviously, everyone’s got their own way of looking at things, but at the same time, we only have 30 of them. We’ve got to do more work on a lot more guys in this draft than just the 30 guys that come here. But we like that process, and we really like involving everyone in the building. We have a really good building, we have really good people who have good instincts on people, good instincts in their field, and being able to utilize those people in our building, see how they operate with the people that they would have to be dealing with every day, we think is a valuable part of the process.”

Roseman said each player they bring in for visits is there for specific reasons, such as gathering information and getting to know players on a deeper level.

“Everyone we bring in for the top 30 [visits] is for a reason. Sometimes we’re trying to get more information on guys. Sometimes we’re trying in that vein to try to get to know them better. Sometimes we want them to meet someone in particular, but I’m not sure that I know the answer to that. If all the top 30s are out there, I’d probably have to get with (Eagles senior VP of communications Bob Lange) on that. I don’t really know. I certainly wouldn’t want to start opening the door to who all our top 30 visits are and getting in the process of doing that, and then all of a sudden everyone’s trying to figure out the reasons we’re bringing in top 30 guys,” Roseman said, via Berman.

Giants

Speaking on ESPN New York, NFL insider Jordan Raanan said he believes GM Joe Schoen is being evaluated and has been since the arrival of new HC John Harbaugh. Schoen made one of the biggest deals of the offseason last night when he traded DL Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals for the tenth overall draft pick.

“He’s on a trial period, right? The second John Harbaugh came,” Raanan said, via YouTube. “So, he’s being evaluated… John Harbaugh’s evaluating him, and there are questions about… how long he’s going to be the general manager. And until he gets a, or unless he gets a contract extension, that is still clearly on the board.”