Giants Working To Keep Dexter Lawrence, Would Consider Trade For First-Round Pick

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post spoke to Giants HC John Harbaugh, who said the team is working to find a solution with star DT Dexter Lawrence.

“We are working together to get the best outcome for the Giants team,’’ Harbaugh told Schwartz. “We also respect Dexter fully as a person and player and want him to be happy. We are doing everything we can, as best we can, as responsibly as we can.”

Schwartz adds that the Giants are “willing to give [Lawrence] a significant financial upgrade” over the $20 million he’s due to make in 2026.

Previously, Schwartz reported that the situation had escalated to the point where a new contract wouldn’t resolve the issue, as Lawrence is set on leaving New York. An anonymous source told Schwartz that Lawrence’s time with the team is over, and he simply wants to be traded.

Despite Giants GM Joe Schoen projecting optimism about “productive” conversations with Lawrence and his reps, things have rapidly deteriorated.

The Giants have Lawrence under contract for two more years and can play hardball. They also have not ruled out a trade, though they’re believed to be seeking at least a first-round pick to part with Lawrence.

We took a look at some potential trade destinations for Lawrence recently.

Lawrence, 28, was drafted No. 17 overall by the Giants in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He finished out his four-year, $13,248,048 rookie contract that included a $7,654,954 signing bonus. New York picked up his fifth-year option worth $10.753 million, fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Lawrence was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 when he signed a four-year, $90 million extension. He’s set to earn a base salary of $18.5 million in 2026.

In 2025, Lawrence appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 31 tackles, four tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks, four pass defenses, and one interception.

We’ll have more on Lawrence and the Giants as the news becomes available.