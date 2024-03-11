Giants Re-Signing WR Gunner Olszewski To One-Year Deal

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are signing WR/KR Gunner Olszewski to a one-year contract.

Olszewski, 27, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and earned a roster spot as a rookie.

New England declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent and he caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $4.2 million deal. However, Pittsburgh released him and he caught on with the Giants’ taxi squad. He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad in 2023.

In 2023, Olszewski appeared in 12 games for the Steelers and Giants, recording 24 punt returns for 281 yards (11.7 YPR) and one touchdown. He also returned two kicks for 24 yards.