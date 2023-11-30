Giants Release OLB Oshane Ximines From PS, Sign WR Dylan Drummond

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed WR Dylan Drummond to their practice squad and released OLB Oshane Ximines from the unit. 

Oshane Ximines

Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad: 

  1. DT Ryder Anderson
  2. WR Cole Beasley 
  3. LB Darrian Beavers
  4. LB Tomon Fox
  5. LB Dyontae Johnson
  6. TE Ryan Jones
  7. DB Kaleb Hayes
  8. WR Dennis Houston
  9. TE Tyree Jackson
  10. T Yodny Cajuste
  11. G Jalen Mayfield
  12. TE Lawrence Cager
  13. DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
  14. QB Jacob Eason
  15. RB Deon Jackson
  16. T Joshua Miles
  17. K Cade York
  18. WR Dylan Drummond

Ximines, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus. 

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal. 

The Giants released Ximines a few months ago and later re-signed him to their practice squad. 

In 2023, Ximines appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four total tackles.

