Giants Release OLB Oshane Ximines From PS, Sign WR Dylan Drummond

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed WR Dylan Drummond to their practice squad and released OLB Oshane Ximines from the unit.
Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad:
- DT Ryder Anderson
- WR Cole Beasley
- LB Darrian Beavers
- LB Tomon Fox
- LB Dyontae Johnson
- TE Ryan Jones
- DB Kaleb Hayes
- WR Dennis Houston
- TE Tyree Jackson
- T Yodny Cajuste
- G Jalen Mayfield
- TE Lawrence Cager
- DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
- QB Jacob Eason
- RB Deon Jackson
- T Joshua Miles
- K Cade York
- WR Dylan Drummond
Ximines, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.
He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.
The Giants released Ximines a few months ago and later re-signed him to their practice squad.
In 2023, Ximines appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four total tackles.
