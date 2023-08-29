Giants Releasing OLB Oshane Ximines

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are releasing veteran OLB Oshane Ximines after acquiring DE Boogie Basham from the Bills via trade on Tuesday.

Ximines, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2019 out of Old Dominion. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,356,784 rookie contract including an $836,784 signing bonus.

He was testing the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason when the Giants opted to re-sign him to a deal.

In 2022, Ximines appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 24 total tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.