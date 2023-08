Giants Releasing WR Cole Beasley But Could Bring Him Back

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants appear to be releasing WR Cole Beasley.

However, Raanan points out as a vested veteran Beasley doesn’t have to pass through the waiver wire and this could be a short-term move as the Giants juggle other roster decisions.

Beasley, 34, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2012. He spent seven years in Dallas and finished out the final year of his four-year, $13.6 million contract.

The Bills later signed Beasley to a four-year deal worth $29 million. He was set to make a base salary of $4.9 million for the 2022 season when Buffalo released him.

Beasley later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad, but retired and was released soon after. He unretired and returned to the Bills practice squad late in the 2022 season.

After a workout, Beasley signed with the Giants earlier this month.

In 2022, Beasley appeared in two games for the Bucs and two games for the Bills. He caught six passes on seven targets for 35 yards.