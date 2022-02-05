Giants Requesting To Interview Steelers Coach Teryl Austin For DC Position

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants have requested permission to interview Steelers secondary coach Teryl Austin for their vacant defensive coordinator job. Schefter adds that he is unsure if permission will be granted due to Austin being the favorite for the defensive coordinator job in Pittsburgh.

Jordan Schultz reports that several people in the Giants’ organization want former Broncos HC Vic Fangio to replace Patrick Graham who is leaving to become the defensive coordinator for the Raiders. However, an interview with Fangio is yet to be scheduled.

Austin, 55, began his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks back in 2003 as their defensive backs coach. He had stints with the Cardinals and Ravens before the Lions hired him as their defensive coordinator back in 2014.

The Lions made the decision to move on from Austin after hiring Matt Patricia as head coach. He had a brief stint with the Bengals before joining the Steelers for the 2019 season.

