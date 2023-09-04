Giants Restructure Contract Of QB Daniel Jones

Field Yates reports that the Giants have restructured the contract of QB Daniel Jones, converting $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus and creating $6.315 million in cap space.

Jones, 26, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick out of Duke in the 2019 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants declined Jones’ fifth-year option entering the 2022 season and he signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the team back in March.

In 2022, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Giants and completed 67.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 120 rushing attempts for 708 yards (5.7 YPC) and seven touchdowns.