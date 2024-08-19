Giants Restructuring LT Andrew Thomas’s Contract

The New York Giants are converting $4.175 million of LT Andrew Thomas’s base salary into a signing bonus, according to Field Yates.

The move will create $3.34 million of cap space in 2024.

Thomas, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2020. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,345,589 rookie contract that included a $21,084,065 signing bonus when the team re-signed him to a five-year, $117 million extension.

In 2023, Thomas appeared in 10 games for the Giants, making 10 starts for them at left tackle.

