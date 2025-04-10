Giants Hosting North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton For Top 30 Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Giants are hosting North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton for an official 30 visit today.

This is the third reported visit for Hampton, who’s also taken trips to see the Steelers and Cowboys. He also had several formal Combine interviews, which you can see in our 2025 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.

Hampton is one of the top backs in this class and has been getting first-round buzz since he blew up the Scouting Combine with his combination of size, speed and power.

As for the Giants, they’ve been poking around with a few running backs in this class and appear to be considering an addition to their backfield.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Hampton, 22, was a two-year starter at North Carolina, earning both first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC honors in his final two seasons. He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft after his junior season.

During his three-year college career, Hampton rushed 622 times for 3,565 yards (5.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns to go along with 73 receptions for 635 yards and four more touchdowns.