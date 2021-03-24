Giants Rework CB James Bradberry & LB Blake Martinez’s Deals, Create $7.5M Of Cap Room

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Giants restructured the contracts of CB James Bradberry and LB Blake Martinez in recent days.

James Bradberry

Yates mentions that the Giants specifically converted Bradberry’s $8M salary and Martinez’s $7 million salary into a signing bonus that will be prorated over the length of their deals. 

In turn, the Giants created $7.5 million of cap space.

Bradberry, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. He played out his four-year, $3.96 million rookie contract in Carolina and was allowed to leave in free agency.

Bradberry signed with the Giants in 2020 on a three-year, $45 million deal.

In 2020, Bradberry appeared in 15 games for the Giants and recorded 54 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, a recovery and 18 passes defended.

